Boeing this week informed employees that it’s moving about 250 jobs out of Long Beach and into other states where workers could have to relocate if they want to keep their positions.

The announcement was made after a company analysis found that its facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Georgia needed additional staffing, according to Barry Edwards, a spokesperson for Boeing Global Services. Some of the jobs that will be moved are in finance, engineering, supply chain and project management.

While the moves were announced Tuesday, Edwards said that they’re expected to be made over the course of about 15 months through the first quarter of 2025.

With over 2,000 employees in the city, the number of people told that their jobs would be moving amounted to about 10% of the company’s presence in Long Beach, Edwards said.

The jobs are support positions for the company’s C-17 program, which stopped production in Long Beach in 2015. The last Long Beach-made C-17A Globemaster left Long Beach Airport in November 2015 with people gathered to watch the historic takeoff.

Boeing’s former C-17 production site was purchased by Goodman Group in 2019 for over $200 million, and Relativity Space, one of the many space companies that have made Long Beach their home in recent years, took over the site in 2021.