More than 1,000 pieces of equipment that were formerly owned and used by Virgin Orbit, the Long Beach-based satellite launch service provider that declared bankruptcy earlier this year, will be up for grabs in a two-day online auction this week.

Interested buyers will be able to bid on a wide range of items that includes hand tools, tape measures, welders, ladders, work tables, shipping containers, refrigerators, flat-screen TVs, couches, office chairs, a Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 Cosmic Girl model airplane—and much, much more.

The auction, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28, is being held by Integra Asset Solutions, Perfection Global and Liquidity Services.

“This sale represents a unique opportunity for industry professionals, startups, and established companies in the aerospace and metalworking industries to enhance their operations and expand their capabilities,” John Magnuson, Integra Asset Solutions’ president and managing director, said in a statement. “Aerospace companies will be interested in the ISO 8 cleanroom, the rocket sled and assembly machines, as well as the test equipment.

“Further, any manufacturing company would be thrilled to buy the general-purpose metalworking and welding equipment,” Magnuson added, “much of which is in ‘like new’ condition and will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and innovation of the winning bidders.”

Day One will be a live virtual auction that kicks off at 9 a.m. Tuesday; interested bidders can view the catalog of Tuesday’s items and register here.

Day Two is being held as a timed auction; bidding is already open, and all of the lots have designated deadlines throughout the day Wednesday. Interested bidders can view the catalog of Wednesday’s items and bid here.