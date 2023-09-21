Assistant City Manager Linda Tatum, who has worked with the Long Beach since 2015, is retiring in November, the city announced Thursday.

“Serving the City of Long Beach has been the highlight of my 30-plus-year career in public service,” Tatum said in a statement.

Tatum began in her current role in June 2020, leading several initiatives such as managing Long Beach’s $40 million CARES Act program that provided COVID-19 response funding, and leading the transition to a Police Oversight model, which followed voters’ approval of Measure E to establish an independent Police Oversight Director.

Additionally, in 2021, Tatum also led a coordinated effort with the federal government for its Emergency Intake Shelter for unaccompanied migrant children, which was located at the Long Beach Convention Center, and she helped to guide and implement the city’s Framework for Reconciliation, the racial equity and reconciliation plan developed and adopted in 2020.

“As Assistant City Manager, Linda has played an integral role in the operational and morale resiliency of our organization,” City Manager Tom Modica said in a statement. “She has led with compassion, dignity and inclusivity—she is a true public servant and dedicated leader. We are grateful for the influential impact she has made here in Long Beach and we wish her all the best as she begins an exciting new chapter of life in her retirement.”

In her previous role as director of Development Services, Tatum oversaw planning, building safety, code enforcement, housing and neighborhood services as well as the city’s nonprofit affiliate Long Beach Community Investment Corporation, which provides funding for affordable housing development in the community.

Tatum oversaw the development of the Downtown waterfront, as well as led efforts for the City’s Land Use Element and Urban Design Elements updates to guide the city’s physical development over the next 20 years.

She also oversaw the planning, development and permitting of more than 1,000 affordable housing units and 5,500 market-rate housing across the city, supported the planning, entitlement and construction of the new Civic Center and entitlement of the private mid-block development, among other initiatives.

Her career in the planning field was largely spent in the public sector, and Tatum has served in the cities of Inglewood, Culver City and Santa Ana prior to joining Long Beach.

Tatum has served on the Board of Directors for the California Planning Foundation for more than 12 years (eight years as president), where she furthered the organization’s mission to provide scholarships for California students in planning programs throughout the state.

In 2013, she was awarded the APA California Chapter Distinguished Service Award in 2013, and she continues to serve on the national Planning Accreditation Board, the California Planning Roundtable, Planners Emeritus Network, and recently completed service on the national APA Foundation Board of Directors.

Tatum was a 2015 Rose Fellow for Public Leadership in Land Use sponsored by Urban Land Institute and the National League of Cities.

In 2018, she was inducted into the American Institute of Certified Planners Class of Fellows, the highest level of recognition bestowed to only a small number of planning leaders throughout the nation.

Tatum will serve until November 2023. The City’s Human Resources Department will conduct a recruitment to permanently fill the position, which is anticipated to be concluded before the end of the year, according to the City.

“I am proud to have been a part of this organization and the incredible work and accomplishments of the City team, who unfailingly lead with dedication, compassion, and a desire to make life better for those who call Long Beach home,” Tatum said. “I will miss the spirit of comradery and service from my co-workers, and colleagues in the City and beyond as I transition to retirement.”