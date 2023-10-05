Carnival Cruise Line’s 2025 sailings for its Long Beach-based fleet are now on sale, with new itineraries south of the border, the company announced Thursday.

The future sailings have new offerings, including six and eight-day itineraries aboard the Carnival Panorama, the largest ship based in the city. From May 2025 through April 2026, the vessel will feature a wider variety of options and destinations.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment, said in a statement.

The Panorama currently offers seven-day trips but will begin alternating between six and eight-day itineraries departing Long Beach on Saturdays and Sundays in the spring of 2025. The six-day excursions to Mexico will include stops in Ensenada and two days in Cabo San Lucas, while the eight-day sailings will take guests to Cabo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

The Firenze will offer four-day cruises, which visit Catalina Island and Ensenada as well as five-day Mexican Riviera treks calling in Cabo and Ensenada beginning in spring of 2025 through the fall. The Firenze will join the company’s fleet in May 2024 as its second ship showcasing the Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, including Italian-themed restaurants, bars and entertainment.

The Radiance will offer nearly 50 new Ensenada getaways in 2025. The ship underwent a $200 million refit and upgrade several years ago and joined the Long Beach fleet during the pandemic. Cruises will alternate between three and four-day cruises departing on Fridays. The longer venture includes a stop at Catalina Island.

Carnival is a major player in the Long Beach tourism sector, generating over $120 million for the city, including stays at local hotels, goods and services, and dining, according to an economic impact study by the Port of Long Beach.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a vacation, call 1-800-227-6482 or visit carnival.com.