The Downtown Long Beach Alliance is calling on Downtown businesses to help create a winter wonderland through a holiday decor and lighting competition announced Monday.

Dubbed Illuminate Downtown, the competition encourages Downtown business owners to join the DLBA and Convention Center in decorating for the holiday season.

“This competition isn’t just about bringing festive cheer to Downtown Long Beach, it’s about fostering community spirit, promoting inclusivity, and embracing the true meaning of the season — giving,” DLBA President and CEO Austin Metoyer said in a statement.

Participating businesses will be featured on the DLBA’s social media and various websites, according to the announcement.

In addition to the extra exposure, winners will see $500 donated to a local nonprofit of their choice. Winning businesses will also benefit from a $500 gift card giveaway, which will be hosted by DLBA.

“We’re calling on businesses to not only showcase their holiday spirit but also to champion causes they believe in,” Metoyer said. “This fun and friendly competition is our way of celebrating the Season of Giving in a way that’s true to the heart of Long Beach.”

The organization encourages businesses to register by Nov. 20, ahead of Shop Small Saturday, but late registrations will be accepted through Dec. 10.

Judging criteria includes inclusivity, community collaboration and local pride, with three winners to be chosen by judges, along with public input. Winners will be announced Dec. 18.

