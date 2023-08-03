City officials announced Thursday that Long Beach is seeking operators for three new dining and retail concession areas at Long Beach Airport, which are all expected to open next year.

The request for proposals includes three pre-security locations, openings that city staff said are “rare,” as part of the ongoing $122 million Phase II Terminal Area Improvements program. Little Brass Café Express and a retail shop previously operated inside the historic terminal building, but both were shuttered amid renovations.

“We’re so excited to see the proposals for pre-security concessions, which I know will solidify LGB’s reputation as one of the coolest airports – as well as one of the most comfortable and easy to navigate – in the country,” airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement.

The three areas include:

A concession space with outdoor patio in the new meet-and-greet area beside the new baggage claim facility. According to the city, the 1,072-square-foot space (not including the patio area) would best be occupied by a fast-casual or grab-and-go dining option.

A former restaurant area on the second floor of the 1941 historic terminal building. While the space for decades served as a restaurant with a full bar and available outdoor dining with views of aircraft taking off and landing, officials said they would be open to other proposals, including event or co-working space.

An alcove on the first floor of the historic terminal building, which the city said would be ideal for food, beverage or retail vending machines.

While the city expects these services to open next year, the announcement stated operation start dates are negotiable based on the proposal and necessary build-out.

“This is an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurial ideas to take flight and give our travelers more high-quality concessions options that are unique to Long Beach,” Guidry continued.