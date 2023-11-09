Long Beach was declared the most “business-friendly city” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation during the 28th annual Eddy Awards on Wednesday.

Mayor Rex Richardson accepted the award during the annual event on the field of the SoFi Stadium with more than 600 business, government, civic and education leaders from across the region in attendance.

“This award reflects Long Beach’s dedication and support in creating a strong, supportive, and inclusive environment for businesses who call Long Beach home,” Richardson said in a statement. “We are committed to growing our local economy, advancing a culture of ease, speed, and predictability, and creating opportunities for all to thrive here in Long Beach.”

Long Beach beat out Carson, Glendale, Norwalk and Torrance for the award.

The Eddy awards look at the region’s cities and their efforts to grow equitable, sustainable and resilient economies, according to the announcement. These efforts are headed up by the city’s Economic Development Department, which is currently working to implement the Grow Long Beach Initiative and Economic Development Blueprint 2.0 — guiding plans to reshape the city’s economy.

“This award recognizes the high level of service the City provides to local businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors.” Economic Development Director Bo Martinez said in a statement. “Economic Development programs provide technical assistance, access to capital, business activation, and the BizCare hotline to help entrepreneurs navigate City systems and resources. We are here to roll out the red carpet, not the red tape.”

For information on city programs and resources for business owners, visit longbeach.gov/economicdevelopment or contact the BizCare Hotline at 562-570-4249 or 4Biz@longbeach.gov.