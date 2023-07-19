A new Planet Fitness location that’s been under construction in Downtown Long Beach for months is set to open its doors in August, according to a company spokesperson.

The new gym took over the old Gold’s Gym location at the corner of Fourth Street and Pine Avenue, and work on the interior has been ongoing since the beginning of the year. Gold’s Gym temporarily relocated to the corner of Fourth Street and Long Beach Boulevard as it waits for its new home at the Pike Outlets to be completed.

Planet Fitness is one of the most budget-friendly gym chains in the country, with monthly membership fees as low as $10 per month. With the addition of the Pine Avenue location, Long Beach will now have three Planet Fitness gyms including ones in North Long Beach and near the Traffic Circle.

Coleen Paradis, vice president of marketing for the gym, said in an email that the location is offering a $1 down sign-up promotion, with the first month of workouts free at the Pine Avenue location until July 31. The gym will open to the public Aug. 1.

The offer applies to both its $10 per month plan and its more expensive “PF Black Card,” which costs $24.99 per month but allows members to use any Planet Fitness location rather than just the one they signed up at, as well as other benefits like access to tanning beds, massage chairs and the ability to bring a guest for free anytime.

The Pine Avenue location will have 110 pieces of cardio equipment in addition to strength training equipment like free weights and other strength training machines.