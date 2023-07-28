The last undeveloped parcel at the Long Beach Towne Center could soon be home to two new fast-food establishments with drive-thrus if the Planning Commission approves the project at its Aug. 3 meeting.

A parcel of land located just north of the Walmart at the Towne Center is being proposed as the site for a future El Pollo Loco and Raising Cane’s, according to city documents.

The two projects will need the Planning Commission to sign off on a conditional use permit for their drive-thrus as well as approval to divide the parcel into two lots. While the two restaurants would be located near Carson Street, no new driveways into the Towne Center appear to be included in the plans submitted to the city.

Both the El Pollo Loco and Raising Cane’s would use a drive-thru layout that allows two lanes of cars to enter for a portion of, or in the case of Raising Cane’s, the entirety of the drive-thru.

Its drive-thru is proposing the use of dual-pay and pick-up lanes through the use of a kiosk and could allow up to 20 vehicles to be in the lanes without backing up into the parking lot. The El Pollo Loco drive-thru could hold about 13 vehicles, according to a city report.

Both locations are proposing to be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. weekly.

The Planning Commission is expected to vote on the project at its Aug. 3 meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.