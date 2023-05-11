Eunice Arce’s favorite Breakfast Republic cocktail is the Big Boozy Brew Shot: espresso vodka, espresso shot and baileys.

“Simple, but delicious,” she told the Business Journal. “And it’s a great way to start your morning.”

Arce, a lifelong Long Beach resident, has been working as the general manager at the Southern California chain’s Costa Mesa location for over a year, but she’s excited to eliminate her commute now that she’ll be managing the new location in Belmont Shore.

Breakfast Republic’s drink menu—from cocktails to specialty coffees—is just as diverse as its food menu. Photo courtesy of Breakfast Republic.

Breakfast Republic will open its doors for its first day of business in Long Beach on May 31. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., according to Erik Rosvold, a spokesperson for the chain.

With eateries in West Hollywood, San Diego and soon Palm Desert, Long Beach marks the 16th location for Breakfast Republic, which is consistently lauded for its quirky albeit clearly palatable breakfast creations.

Arce named the shrimp and grits as her favorite.

“They have a little bit of a kick, which I love, and it’s hard to find good grits,” she said.

Breakfast Republic’s Jambalaya includes shrimp and Portuguese linguisa sausage, rice, green onion, red bell pepper and fire-roasted tomato, topped with three eggs any style. Photo courtesy of Breakfast Republic.

Republic’s menu varies from hearty and greasy to light and green. From vegan benedicts to protein pancakes, it also offers selections for meat abstainers, those on the keto diet and more.

The eatery has moved into the old Boubouffe location, a long-shuttered Mediterranean and Lebanese restaurant.

Breakfast Republic’s arrival is likely to fill a breakfast deficit left by the recent closure of nearby morning staples Pietris and La Creperie. It bolsters to the street’s existing lineup of breakfast joints such as Let’s Yolk About it, Colossus and Saint & Second.

The street was dubbed “restaurant row” earlier this year by longtime local Heather Kern.

“For 15 blocks, we have (more) restaurants than any one-street corridor in the city,” Kern, executive director of the Belmont Shore Business Association, previously told the Business Journal.

Soon, Second Street will get a few more eateries, including Northern Cafe, Louie’s on 2nd, 4 Shore in Naples and nearby, A Restaurant within 2ND & PCH.

Starting May 31, Breakfast Republic will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day at 5313 Second Street in Belmont Shore.