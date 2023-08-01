Councilmember Cindy Allen will partner with the Long Beach Police Department to host a town hall meeting Thursday evening to address public safety concerns among business owners.

Break-ins and other safety issues have been an ongoing topic of discussion for business owners in Long Beach, which had 941 commercial burglaries reported last year, up 26.3% from the year before.

That trend has continued this year, with 500 reported commercial burglaries through the first six months of the year.

When your business is burglarized, “you feel violated,” said Vince Passanisi, whose family has owned the Italian-style deli Santa Fe Importers in West Long Beach for more than 70 years.

Passanisi and his family have been victimized by burglars on more than one occasion. Most recently, Passanisi said he arrived at the business earlier this year to discover someone had broken his fence and stolen thousands of dollars worth of copper piping from the property. It cost him more than $20,000 to replace the pipes and fence.

“It feels like nothing is being done about it,” he said.

The Thursday meeting will be at Bixby Park from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will allow attendees to share ideas and suggestions with city and police officials about the state of public safety for business owners.

Allen did not immediately respond to questions from the Long Beach Post.

Bixby Park is at 130 Cherry Ave.