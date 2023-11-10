Carnival Panorama is reporting engine issues for the second time in two years. This time, complications caused an active trip to miss two stops, and four subsequent cruises have been canceled.

Passengers boarded the ship Saturday in Long Beach for a seven-day Mexican Riviera excursion with stops scheduled for Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas. On Monday, guests were informed that the ship was “experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed,” according to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli Friday.

Due to the reduced speed, the vessel was only able to make the Cabo San Lucas stop before beginning the voyage back to Long Beach.

Lupoli stressed that “safety, systems, comfort, entertainment, dining and other features are all fully operational and the guests have been enjoying the ship as planned” despite the itinerary change.

The ship is expected to return Saturday as planned, Lupoli said, adding that the ship will then be taken out of service and sent “immediately to dry dock for repair.”

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption to our guests’ vacation plans and appreciate their understanding,” Lupoli said.

Panorama’s scheduled itineraries out of Long Beach on Nov. 11, 18, 26 and Dec. 2 have all been canceled, according to Lupoli, who added that the company expects the ship to return to service for its Dec. 9 departure for another seven-day trek.

All guests will receive a full refund, a reimbursement allowance for non-refundable travel expenses and future cruise credits, Lupoli added.

Despite only being four years old, first arriving in Long Beach at the end of 2019, this is the second time Panorama has had engine issues. In August 2021, just days after returning to service after a 17-month pandemic hiatus, the ship was delayed on its return to Long Beach.