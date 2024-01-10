Swing Set, a video production company with a client list that has included Maserati and Post Malone, is moving to Long Beach, Mayor Rex Richardson announced Tuesday during his State of the City address.

The company is moving from Huntington Beach into about 8,000 square feet in the Airway Office Park on Steinman Court just off Cover Street in Douglas Park with a 10-year lease, according to Managing Director Tobin Kirk.

Swing Set employs about 17 people, Kirk said, with four or five more hires expected this year alone.

Most of the company’s work is for commercials, Kirk said, but it also takes on music videos as well as short and feature films. Swing Set has done work for a host of major clients, including Hyundai, Apple Music, Wienerschnitzel and Signature Kitchen Suite in addition to Post Malone and Maserati.

“[They] are relocating their headquarters from Orange County to Long Beach to be closer to our fast-growing creative economy and burgeoning design district,” Richardson boasted during his remarks.

The firm was established 13 years ago as the in-house production company for Innocean, a full-service ad agency, according to Kirk. About four years ago, Swing Set separated from Innocean to become its own private entity.

The transition will allow Swing Set to take on non-Innocean clients, Kirk said, but the company still does post-production video work for their old parent company.

Swing Set specializes in post-production services, Kirk said, including editing, color correction and computer-generated animation. However, the company considers itself a full-service, turnkey production company, offering live production services as well.

Kirk said he’s lived in Long Beach for 27 years, and Swing Set made the move because, among other reasons, they wanted to be closer to Los Angeles’s Westside, a traditional area for post-production companies, without getting too far away from Innocean.

“Long Beach is just this perfect place for us to be,” Kirk said. “It’s like this weird Silicon Valley: Long Beach Division.”

Proximity to the eateries and shopping of Long Beach Exchange, near the new office, was another big selling point, according to Kirk.

The company plans to move into its new home in March or April, Kirk said, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 1.

“What an amazing place for creativity Long Beach is,” Kirk said, noting that the city and its creative firms such as interTrend are often overlooked. “I am hoping that having Swing Set be here is another indication of the incredible creative talents out of Long Beach. It’s a creative place where people can set up shop.”

Swing Set will be located at 3816 Stineman Court.