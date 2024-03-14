Long Beach residents and visitors have a few months longer to wait until the grand reopening of the historic Breakers Hotel in Downtown, owners of the building announced Wednesday.

Speaking during a Long Beach Rotary meeting, Pacific6 founding partner Todd Lemmis outlined what he called the “resurrection” of the iconic hotel, which is now slated to open in August as Fairmont The Breakers — the city’s only “true” luxury hotel.

In September of last year, Mayor Rex Richardson announced the hotel would be opening in March. Lemmis and Pacific6 Vice President of Real Estate Renato Alesiani at the time confirmed a spring opening.

When asked Wednesday about the further delays, Lemmis said it’s “nothing dramatic. Just all the pieces that have to be in place in order to open the doors, like training and timing of the furniture arrival.”

At the Wednesday meeting, Lemmis ran through the history of the hotel, from its opening in 1926 through 2017 when Pacific6 purchased the property the day before Thanksgiving. He noted that the building’s original construction was completed in one year, comparing it to his company’s years-long effort to renovate the property.

“A little bit of covid happened in the middle, but I’m the first to admit there’s no excuse,” Lemmis said.

When it was purchased, the “crumbling” building was worth about $60 million, according to Lemmis. Upon reopening, it will be worth about $230 million, he said.

The refurbished hotel will include a host of amenities for guests and residents alike, such as a ground-floor jazz club, a remodeled Sky Room restaurant for fine dining (minus a dance floor), a rooftop bar dubbed Halo and an original Italian restaurant concept headed up by Chef Jared Reeves, who Lemmis said previously put Fairmont Sonoma on the foodie map.

“Not a red sauce and meatballs New York kind of joint, but an actual regional Italian restaurant,” Lemmis said.

The hotel also will feature thousands of square feet of meeting and event space, a pool area on the third floor and Long Beach’s only luxury spa, Lemmis said, adding that there will be “five places [bars] to wet one’s whistle” throughout the property.

The hotel’s opening will fill a gap in the city’s hospitality industry, according to Lemmis.

“Fun fact,” he said, “We’ve lost many conventions in our town because we didn’t have a true luxury hotel.”