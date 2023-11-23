Cal State Long Beach’s 49er Foundation, a philanthropic branch of the university, is holding a campaign to raise money for scholarships, educational programs and campus renovations that will culminate on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The university has an internal goal to raise $74,000 to mark the institution’s 74th anniversary this year, said Christopher Reese, associate vice president of university relations.

“Every Giving Tuesday for us is really a space where we want to reestablish relationships … and show them all the different ways in which they can give back to the institution, give back to the students of today,” Reese said.

Reese said the campaign will fund three to five scholarships per college, such as the 100+ Women Strong Scholarship through the College of Engineering and the Social Justice in Education Endowment in the College of Education.

Money will also go toward general scholarships such as the Catalyst for Change Scholarship, designed for students who want to impact racial and social justice. Funding will also go to Beach athletics and the departments of continuing education and professional development.

CSULB’s Giving Tuesday goal is part of a larger effort to raise $275 million through the No Barriers campaign, launched in 2022 to help promote social mobility, institutional change and to “elevate” baseline giving significantly.

“It’s time for us, an institution, to take a big leap up from where we were before,” said Reese. “The biggest step up is new endowments, new scholarships, new programs launched.”

The No Barriers campaign came after the university’s 2030 Strategic Plan identified institutional priorities and a Master Plan for campus renovation. Reese said he could not disclose how much money the campaign has raised but said the university was closing in on its goal.

After Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is an internationally recognized day of philanthropy and charity. Donations during CSULB’s own Giving Tuesday come from alumni, relatives of alumni, faculty and staff, interested community members, and nonprofit leaders, among others.

Last year, the university raised more than $180,000 according to CSULB’s website and during the pandemic raised funds focusing on combating food insecurity among students. The university will also hold its Beach Day of Giving in the spring.