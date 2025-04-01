The Hotel Maya is one of those places that always gives me a jolt of perspective. It’s rare to get a southerly view (westerly in most other places) of a coastal downtown like that.

The hotel, among the city’s classiest retreats, is marking its 50th birthday this year. And for the occasion, the owners decided it’s time to cut ties with the DoubleTree by Hilton and become independent.

“We’re not walking away (from Hilton),” said Greg Guthrie, general manager. “It’s really about stepping forward.”

Being part of a brand like Hilton delivers the safety of loyalty-program-type customers and marketing around that brand, as well as helping with other costs like technology and training.

But the arrangement is also more limiting, with less leeway to adapt to the culture of a particular city or setting, Guthrie said.

The view from the Hotel Maya looking north to the city skyline. Photo courtesy Hotel Maya.

As the city embarks on construction on a new amphitheater near the Queen Mary, its neighbor, the Maya, may need more flexibility, Guthrie said.

He doesn’t expect any changes for customers, aside from renovations around the grounds beginning late this year and early next.

The hotel originally opened in 1975 as a commuter stop run by brands like Coast and Travelodge. Ensemble Group bought it in 2005, joined Hilton, undertook a $20 million renovation and reopened it as the Latin-themed Maya.

The Maya, Guthrie said, has already been cultivating its unique brand for the last 15 or so years, so the transition, which takes effect today, hasn’t been difficult.

“It’s the right time,” he said. “And we wanted to tie it in with our 50th birthday celebration.”

The yearlong celebration will bring “decades”-themed special events, starting with its birth in the 1970s. The events will be centered around the Maya’s well-known lounge, bar and restaurant, Fuego.

The owners are also investing significant funds to spruce up the place, with a new and refreshed look expected by early next year, Guthrie said.

There is, however, one downside to leaving Hilton: No more warm chocolate chip cookies.

You can still bake them at home (Hilton released the recipe five years ago), and Guthrie said they’ll likely think up a new — and better — treat for weary travelers.

The Maya includes just under 200 rooms, and grounds for weddings, meetings and other events. The 14-acre venue also offers cabanas, jet ski rentals, a spa and more. It is located at 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach.