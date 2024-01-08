The Long Beach Business Journal is one of 10 news organizations across the country to win a $25,000 grant to help transition from a print-centric model to a digital and community-based model.

The “Beyond Print” grant from the Lenfest Institute will help pay for the development of a series of workshops for small businesses, nonprofits, sole proprietors and others who want to learn about media marketing from the journalists at our publications: the Long Beach Business Journal and the Long Beach Post.

The free workshops will focus on easy, simple things everyone can do: Telling your story, writing press releases and working with the news media; using social media and developing a brand; and using photo and video to bring your story to life.

The sessions will be held once per month in April, May and June. More details will be coming soon on when, where and how to register for the workshops.

The Post and Business Journal recently became nonprofit newsrooms under the Long Beach Journalism Initiative, and these small business workshops are the first of many community-based initiatives that are planned for 2024.

If you would like to sponsor this event, donate or volunteer, email melissa@lbpost.com or atira@lbpost.com.