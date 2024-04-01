Pier Wind

The Port of Long Beach has plans to create a $4.7 billion wind turbine assembly facility to diversify operations and revenue beyond cargo movement. The proposed project includes a 400-acre terminal where thousands of workers would assemble turbines taller than the Eiffel Tower to help the state meet its offshore wind power goals. Work would begin in 2027, with the first portion of the facility expected to be operational by 2031.

Golden Shore

For more than a decade, plans for massive developments along Golden Shore Drive in Downtown have been in the works, scrapped and/or put on hold. Proposals have included 400-room hotels, 1,300 residential units and hundreds of thousands of square feet of office. While any large-scale plans are on hold, the office building at 400 Oceangate is slated to be converted to 200 residential units and 75 more will be constructed above the adjacent parking structure.

West Gateway

A 5.6-acre surface parking lot north of the Hilton Long Beach and World Trade Center in Downtown is being developed into 756 residential units in six buildings ranging from seven to 30 stories. Along with numerous amenities for residents, including a pool and sky deck, the project will feature retail on the ground floor. The project also includes 1,500 parking spaces, most of which will be in a nine-story parking garage.

Queen Mary property

While no details are available for any plans for the land adjacent to the Queen Mary, city staff has indicated the city still has every intention of having the land developed into an entertainment district. Past plans for the area have included hotels, restaurants, retail, an adventure park with skydiving, surfing and zip lining, and even a marine-themed Disney park. Previous operators of the historic ship, however, have never been able to make the vision a reality.

Long Beach Amphitheaters

Earlier this year, Mayor Rex Richardson announced plans for a temporary amphitheater adjacent to the Queen Mary to attract larger musical acts. While details for the music venue are scarce, Richardson said the facility would have between 8,000 and 10,000 seats with a temporary stage. While the temporary venue could open as early as next year, city staff confirmed the long-term goal is to build a permanent amphitheater in the area.

Hard Rock Hotel

After more than a decade of planning and delays, developer Steinhauer Properties is moving forward with plans to build a 31-story Hard Rock Hotel at 100 E. Ocean Blvd., formerly the Jergins Trust Building site. The 429-room music-themed hotel will have 50,000 square feet of dining, meeting and event space, including what will be the highest rooftop bar and lounge with an ocean view on the West Coast, the developer said. The project is slated to open in 2027.

Shoreline Village Renovation

For the first time in over 40 years, Shoreline Village is set to get a major renovation. Work on the kitschy waterfront food and retail destination, which is home to 20 small businesses, has been approved by the city’s Planning Commission but still requires the Coastal Commission to sign off. The removal of the carousel building, expansion of outdoor dining areas and a new two-story parking structure are among the proposed upgrades.

PD-6

The area south of Ocean Boulevard from Alamitos Avenue to the Los Angeles River — known as PD-6 — features many amenities such as The Pike Outlets, but also a fair amount of undeveloped land, including the 13-acre Elephant Lot adjacent to the Convention Center. The city is working through a visioning process to guide future development in the area, which could include entertainment, hotels and/or retail. Housing is unlikely, however, due to state regulations in Tidelands areas.

Cherry/Ocean residential/hotel development

After more than 15 years, the redevelopment of the former Beach Plaza Hotel on Ocean Boulevard at Cherry Avenue is underway. The rare piece of oceanfront property will feature 40 hotel guest rooms as well as 56 condominiums. The project includes 168 parking stalls as well as a public stairway for coastal access. The project is scaled back from a proposal for 33 residential units and 72 boutique hotel rooms, which was denied by the Coastal Commission in 2014.

Belmont Pier

The city is continuing to work through the process of replacing the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. While the design is not set in stone, the most popular configuration among community members was a rainbow-shaped pier that pays homage to the former Rainbow Pier Downtown. The price tag for demolishing the existing pier and constructing the new one is estimated to run upward of $86 million. The city hopes to complete the project by June 2028.

Belmont Pool

Last year, the City Council approved a scaled-back design for the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center. The nearly $75 million facility, which is drastically less expensive than previous iterations, would include a 50-meter outdoor pool with diving springboards, zip lines and climbing walls; an instructional pool for swim lessons and laps; and a recreational pool with play features for kids. Construction is expected to begin early next year, city officials have said.

Southeast Residential Developments

Three residential developments will add 1,300 units in Southeast Long Beach near the Seal Beach border in the coming years. Onni is set to build 600 units in two five-story buildings just south of the 2ND & PCH retail center. Across Studebaker Road from the Onni project, Holland Partner Group is slated to construct a six-story building with 281 units. A third project featuring 390 units in a six-story building is proposed just across Pacific Coast Highway.

San Pedro Market area

The Port of Los Angeles is in the midst of a massive overhaul of the waterfront in San Pedro totaling 400 acres worth of development and enhancement projects. Construction on the West Harbor is underway and includes restaurants, shopping, fresh markets, office space and a waterfront promenade that features an open-air amphitheater for live entertainment. Other projects include Cabrillo Marine Aquarium upgrades and AltaSea, a 35-acre science campus.