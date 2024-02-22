Nominations are open for the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s highest honor: the Spirit of Downtown Awards, which recognize people who have “significantly and positively shaped” the Downtown community.

“As we continue to navigate challenges and opportunities, it is essential to honor the stellar individuals who shape our Downtown positively,” DLBA President and CEO Austin Metoyer said in the announcement Tuesday.

“Their dedication and innovative spirit are instrumental in driving our community forward,” he added.

The Spirit of Downtown Awards were established in 2012 to posthumously recognize Mark Bixby, Shaun Lumachi, Larry Allison and Bill Baker for the commitment, leadership and innovation they dedicated to the community.

More recent recipients include The Pie Bar owner Laurie Gray (2018) and former mayor and now Congressperson Robert Garcia (2021). Last year, Carole Sergy of Beautify Pine, Farmers & Merchants Bank CEO Henry Walker and members of the East Village Arts District Community Watch Group were among those awarded the honor.

Winners will be honored on April 13 during the DLBA’s annual Celebrate Downtown event.

Nominations close March 17 at midnight and can be made here.