Cargo movement at the Port of Long Beach achieved its busiest June on record, prompted by consumer spending, among other reasons, officials announced today.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 842,446 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, which is an increase of 41.1% from June 2023 and surpassed the previous record set in 2022 by 7,034 TEUs.

Imports jumped 53% to 419,698 TEUs while exports rose about 4% to 98,300 TEUs, and empty containers moving through the port increased by 42.1% to 324,448 TEUs.

“We are recapturing market share and consumer spending is driving cargo to our docks as we head into the peak shipping season,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said in a statement. “I see modest growth for the second half of 2024 as we strengthen our competitiveness and continue to invest in our rail infrastructure projects that will maximize cargo velocity efficiently and sustainability for decades to come.”

Port of Long Beach officials also cited potential tax increases and ongoing labor contract negotiations at seaports on the East and Gulf coasts for the trade boost in June.

The port moved 4,291,626 TEUs during the first half of 2024, up 15% from the same period last year.

“Our waterfront workforce and terminal operators are delivering top-notch customer service by promptly processing a hefty increase in containers during the very busy summer months,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bobby Olvera Jr. said in a statement. “We are focusing on our efforts to keep cargo flowing smoothly and secure our position as the premier gateway for trans-Pacific trade.”