The long-shuttered Archibald’s space at the northern tip of Belmont Shore will eventually see foot traffic again when Venice’s boutique burger joint, The Win~Dow, opens.

The quick-bite restaurant, owned by American Gonzo Food Corp, is currently open in Silver Lake and at its original shop in Venice, which opened in 2019.

There is no set opening date for Long Beach yet, but the company has leased the space at 4600 E. Second St., according to a notice on its door. Another location is set to open later this year or in early 2024 across the water within San Pedro’s new West Harbor Waterfront development, Kelly Bylsma, director of creative services for the food group, told the Business Journal.

Bylsma couldn’t say whether The Win~Dow’s minimalistic American menu will remain exactly the same as its L.A. locations when it comes to Long Beach and San Pedro, but said they aim to keep their reputation for affordable fare.

Archibald’s, a Mexican-Greek-American-etc. fast-food joint, operated in the space for many years until it shuttered in 2021. It was the only spot in Belmont Shore that stayed open until 3 a.m. on weekends. But it wasn’t necessarily a cheap option. Archibald’s offered over 30 menu items including a $15 pastrami reuben, a $16 frisco boy burger, a $12 gyro and a Denver omelette for $17.

Alternatively, The Win~Dow’s two open locations currently offer a flat top cheeseburger for $4.25 and vegetarian beauty burger with Impossible meat for $8.25 (somehow, it’s more affordable than the vegetarian burger even at Carl’s Jr.) The menu also offers an $8 grain bowl, a fried chicken sandwich for $7.25 and a simple weekend breakfast menu, which includes a cheeseburger with an egg on top for $5.25 and $2 hot coffee. Even more inconceivable for the block—the menu’s $3.95 breakfast sandwich.

“That is definitely our goal to keep our prices as affordable and approachable for the neighborhoods as possible,” Bylisma said.

She added that it was too early to know what kind of hours The Win~Dow could offer in Long Beach or San Pedro, which is further along in the process.

The Win~Dow was first conceptualized as a simplified and more affordable extension of the food group’s steakhouse, American Beauty, on Rose Avenue.

“We really just wanted an offering for the Venice community so everyone could come together on that corner for a meal that was just really affordable, and delicious and just really approachable for so many different people in the neighborhood,” Bylisma said.

The Win~Dow is expected to open at 4600 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, but an opening date hasn’t been set. In San Pedro, its location at West Harbor Waterfront, 1190 Nagoya Way, is likely to open up later this year or in early 2024.