Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero is expected to retire in December, following an 8 1/2-year run in the job, it was announced today.

Cordero led the port through an era of rapid cargo growth, a global pandemic and major modernization. His retirement at the end of the year caps a varied career with seven years on the Federal Maritime Commission in Washington, D.C., and eight years as a member of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.

“I could not be more grateful for what has been the opportunity of a lifetime to lead the Port of Long Beach over these past several years,” Cordero said in a statement. “While I’ll miss being in the center of action for international trade, I know that I’m leaving the port in the very capable hands of our Board of Harbor Commissioners and the exemplary staff.”

“It’s been a very rewarding experience and I have amassed wonderful memories that I will cherish forever,” he added.

The board is expected to determine a process for replacing Cordero in the coming months.

“It’s been an honor to work with Mario. His vision, experience and enthusiasm have served him — and the port — very well during his time as CEO,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna said in a statement. “He will be missed at the port, but I’m very happy for him to soon begin enjoying his well-deserved retirement.”

Cordero, the Los Angeles-born son of Mexican immigrants, was the first in his family to attend college. His father had urged him to pursue engineering as a career, but Cordero studied law. Influenced by activism in the early 1970s, he wanted to become a lawyer to make a difference in society.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cal State Long Beach and later a law degree at Santa Clara University.

Cordero practiced law for more than 30 years and also taught political science part-time at Long Beach City College.

He joined the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners in 2003, appointed by then-Mayor Beverly O’Neill and re-appointed in 2009 by then-Mayor Bob Foster.

During his tenure, Cordero proposed the Green Port Policy, a commitment by the port to environmental sustainability.

In May 2017, he was selected as CEO of the Port of Long Beach, returning to the city after working as an appointee of former President Barack Obama to the Federal Maritime Commission, the body that oversees the nation’s maritime policy.

“I’ve known Mario Cordero for a long time, and I have the deepest respect for his leadership and legacy,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “Mario has always stepped up to serve, whether as chair of the Federal Maritime Commission, as a leader on the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, or as CEO of our port.”

“He has guided one of the world’s busiest seaports through unprecedented times with vision and steady leadership, always keeping people and community at the center. Mario is a true Long Beach public servant, and his impact will be felt for generations to come,” Richardson added.