Long Beach’s port handled a record amount of inbound cargo in September, eclipsing its high-water mark set two years prior in one of the busiest months, as retailers bring in goods for the holiday season.

“We have plenty of room across our terminals as the peak shipping season drives a record amount of cargo through this critical gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We are anticipating continued growth through the rest of the year as retailers stock the shelves for the winter holidays.”

The port last month received the equivalent of 828,499 20-foot cargo containers, breaking the record by 70 boxes, according to a report released Wednesday.

This follows a year that has seen a surge in shipping traffic; in the first nine months of 2024, Long Beach has moved 6.9 million containers — nearly 19% ahead of last year’s pace. The quarter between July 1 and Sept. 30 was also the Port’s busiest on record, squashing a mark set during the second quarter of 2022.

Officials noted in a news release that the Port should sail through the rest of the busy season without significant traffic tie-ups, even as seaports on the East and Gulf coasts gear up for a labor contract deadline that previously spurred a three-day strike earlier this month.

“Our ability to work with industry and workforce partners allows us to move large volumes of cargo reliably, quickly and sustainably,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “Additionally, we continue to deliver strong customer service to meet the needs of consumers and the national supply chain.”

For complete cargo numbers, visit polb.com/statistics.