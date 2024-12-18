The Port of Long Beach will join a state-led partnership to advance floating offshore wind energy development off the California coast, officials announced today.

The California State Lands Commission reached an agreement with Long Beach, as well as the Port of Humboldt in Northern California. These two ports are actively developing terminals for wind turbines on floating platforms that would be towed 20 to 30 miles offshore of Morro Bay and Humboldt County, respectively.

“This agreement, combined with the climate bond recently approved by California voters and the state’s commitment to procure up to 7.6 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2035, gives the industry and California ports the confidence to invest in Long Beach’s Pier Wind and other complementary projects and create thousands of good-paying jobs,” Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach, said in a statement.

Through the partnership, port and state officials will secure critical upgrades needed to support offshore wind development.

Offshore wind technology is anticipated to transform how the state generates energy. Additionally, such developments are expected to assist the state in meeting its goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2045 — with up to 25 gigawatts coming from offshore wind.

“This important agreement parlays the foundations of offshore wind energy development — environmental protection, equity, public engagement, and the economy — into a partnership that leads the way toward a clean energy future,” State Controller and Lands Commission Chair Malia Cohen said in a statement.

According to Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a state controller and lands commissioner, the partnership will benefit Native American tribes, protect the environment and ensure local communities are engaged as these projects move toward completion.

The commission and ports will also collaborate on aligning staging and integration site development with broader offshore wind priorities, including transmission, power purchasing, workforce development, manufacturing, supply chain advancements, scientific innovations and sea space leasing, officials said.