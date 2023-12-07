Four new tenants will be opening up at the outdoor 2ND & PCH, mall, including Vuori Clothing and Rumble Boxing, the retail center announced Thursday.

Barcelona-based restaurant Telefèric Barcelona also is coming to the the shopping and dining hub, along with Penelope Pots, a former tenant that is returning.

Founded in 2015, Vuori offeres “elevated, everyday essentials,” according to the announcement. The retailer, which has a focus on sustainability, has 50 stores around the world. It will be located on the ground level of the center along Seaport Way.

Rumble Boxing offers a group fitness experience with 45 minute, 10-round strength and conditioning workouts. The boutique boxing concept will be located on the ground level facing Marina Drive.

For Telefèric Barcelona, this will be its second Southern California location and fifth in the U.S. The food and atmosphere is inspired by Spain’s Costa Brava region, according to the announcement, with authentic Spanish tapas, croquettes, grilled octopus and more on the menu. The restaurant will be on the ground level of the center.

Penelope Pots opened at 2ND & PCH in 2020, but the retailer did not make it through the pandemic. Last month, however, the plant, flower and gift store reopened in its original location on the ground level on Marina Drive and Second Street near Whole Foods.

Opening dates have not been set for the other locations, but Rumble is expected to open in early 2024, according to the announcement.