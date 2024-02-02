Applications are now open for grants of up to $750 to help residents and groups put on community events in Downtown, a program offered annually by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance.

The latest round of the alliance’s microgrants is for events to be held this year between April 1 and Sept. 30. Residents, businesses, neighborhood groups and nonprofits are all eligible to apply, according to a news release from the Downtown alliance.

Grant-supported events must be open to the public, and the alliance gives preference to events that are broadly accessible and cater to a diverse audience. All funding proposals must also be supported by at least one Downtown representative such as a city or elected official, ratepayer, partner with ratepayer or an active Downtown business license.

“Our previous cycles have brought forth innovative and engaging events, and we are eager to see the new experiences our community will propose for Downtown in this upcoming cycle,” DLBA community outreach and events manager Justine Nevarez said in the release.

DLBA has $5,000 available for this round of grants, which start at $250.

The deadline is March 1. More information and the application form can be found here.