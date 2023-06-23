The only Pavilions grocery store in Long Beach has been transformed into a Vons.

“We have been proud to serve the Long Beach community since 1988, and we will continue to be there for our neighbors as we celebrate the grand opening of our new Vons store,” Albertsons Companies, which owns both the Pavilions and Vons brands, said in an emailed statement to the Business Journal.

The reason for the rebranding was not disclosed by Albertsons, but one employee, who asked to not be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the company thought Vons would “better suit the communities of Long Beach and Lakewood.”

The store did not close during the transition, and the roughly 120 employees remain, the worker said.

In addition to the exterior signage, some improvements and rearranging was done inside the store, including a new self-checkout area. The floral department was also relocated for an easier and more convenient customer experience, the company stated.

“We are continuously looking to improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers,” the statement continued. “We’ve also added more variety to our wine department and revamped our merchandise selection based on feedback taken from our Long Beach shoppers.”