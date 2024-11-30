Hundreds of Long Beach businesses will offer discounts and promotions during Small Business Saturday, a relatively new tradition that falls the day after Black Friday.

To add incentives for shoppers: The city is offering free metered parking all day on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Downtown Long Beach and Belmont Shore.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop local. According to the national Small Business Administration, for every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community.

In 2023, the reported projected spending in the U.S. from those who shopped at small businesses on Small Business Saturday was nearly $17 billion.

“By shopping local on Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long, residents can discover hidden gems, support local entrepreneurs and help create a thriving economy,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

Dozens of local shops are participating. Click here to find local stores and deals.