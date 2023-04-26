Five California ports, including the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, signed a memorandum of understanding today to launch the California Port Data Partnership.

The MOU is an agreement among the ports of L.A., Long Beach, Hueneme (in Ventura County), Oakland and San Diego “to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight system resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reduction and economic competitiveness,” the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement.

The agreement will serve as the basis of cooperation for $27 million in grant funds from the governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development for port data system development, officials said.

“California’s ports are an essential link in the global supply chain. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom and our state legislature, California is establishing a first-of-its kind, collaborative data system between all our state’s containerized cargo ports,” Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said in a statement released by the Port of L.A.

Kounalakis described the MOU as a “historic agreement” that would create a greener, more transparent and more efficient supply chain.

In recent months, officials from the five ports joined state officials in biweekly roundtables to develop the deal’s framework.

“Data was essential to navigating supply chain disruption,” said Port of L.A. Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Analytics from that data allows us to see around corners, which is not just a competitive advantage, it’s now a public necessity.”

Added Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach: “Sharing vital shipping data will reduce delays and aid the entire goods movement industry from the docks to doorsteps. By working together,California’s ports can enable end-to-end visibility and connectivity across the supply chain.”

Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, who is chair of the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movement, also lauded the deal.

“The California legislature has emphasized the importance of these investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges,” he said. “I am happy to see all of California’s containerized ports come together and sign the Memorandum of Understanding that will give $27 million for data system development.”