Officials from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach signed a memorandum of understanding today to establish a green shipping corridor between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay ports complex.

The green and digital shipping corridor aims to support the transition to low- and zero-emission fuels for ships calling at Singapore and the San Pedro Bay ports complex. The parties will work to facilitate the supply and adoption of these fuels and explore the necessary infrastructure and regulations for bunkering.

In addition, the memorandum aims to identify digital shipping solutions and develop standards and best practices for green ports.

“No single port or organization can tackle the challenge of decarbonizing the supply chain alone, no matter how innovative their technology or robust their efforts,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said. “The establishment of this green shipping corridor between the San Pedro Bay complex and Singapore will provide to be a living, breathing testament to the power of global collaboration.”

The memorandum of understanding was facilitated by C40 Cities, which provides communications and other forms of support to cities, ports and corridor partners.

Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said curbing greenhouse gases from international shipping is “essential” to fight global warming.

“Creating this green corridor with our partner ports and C40 Cities is part of our strategy to coalesce all of our efforts here and beyond to help advance our goals for cleaner marine fuels for oceangoing vessels, improve efficiencies for the global movement of goods, and to achieve a carbon-neutral future.”