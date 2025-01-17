Twenty years since adopting a Green Port Policy, the Port of Long Beach has reached several of its environmental and commercial goals, and is prepared to achieve many more in the coming years, officials said Thursday at the annual State of the Port address.

Port CEO Mario Cordero touted that Long Beach is “making progress” in transitioning operations to zero emissions, improving air quality for residents and doing its part for the environment.

“For those in 2005 who questioned our environmental resolve, the data shows otherwise,” Cordero said in a statement. “For those who said a Green Port wouldn’t be able to compete commercially, the facts show otherwise.”

“And today, for those who still doubt us, we are proving you wrong every single day,” he added.

In 2005, the Long Beach Harbor Commission adopted the Green Port Policy, a sort of guide aimed at reducing the environmental impact of shipping industries while supporting economic sustainability.

Cordero described it as a “promise” to reduce harmful impacts from port operations and protect the health of residents in the city and near the port, as well as local wildlife.

Thus far, the policy has led to a reduction of diesel emissions by 92%, nitrogen oxides by 71%, sulfur oxides by 98% and greenhouse gases by 17%, according to recent port data.

“The Green Port Policy was the result of a grassroots movement at its very best,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said during her remarks. “It was and still is about improving quality of life and being responsive to the needs of our residents and neighboring communities.”

Cordero thanked residents of Long Beach and environmental advocates for their role in advancing the port’s environmental goals. He also credited industry partners, marine terminal operators and waterfront workers for their part — adopting innovative technologies and adapting to new sustainable practices while maximizing cargo movement.

The port closed 2024 with its “most active” December, moving 861,006 twenty-foot equivalent units, which represents a 21.3% increase from the same month in 2023.

Imports jumped 23.9% to 412,876 TEUs, and exports decreased by 2.8% to 100,792 TEUs from December 2023. Movement of empty containers increased by 27.3% to 347,338 TEUs.

December marked the port’s seventh consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase. Port officials also described the fourth quarter as the “busiest” overall with 2,732,351 TEUs moved between October 1 and December 31.

Overall, the port ended 2024 with 9,649,724 TEUs processed, a 20.3% increase from 2023 and a 2.8% increase from a previous record of more than 9.3 million TEUs moved in 2021.

Imports increased by 24.3% to 4,729,552 TEUs and exports declined to 1,207,036 TEUs compared to 2023. Movement of empty containers increased by 26.6% to 3,713,137 TEUs.

“No enterprise in Long Beach epitomizes the move away from fossil fuels to clean, alternative energy more than our port,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “The port is moving more cargo than ever before in ways that are cleaner than ever. We’re electrifying port infrastructure, cargo-moving equipment, trucking and rail operations.”

Future projects that are in the pipeline include the port’s Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility and plans for offshore wind infrastructure.