The twin ports of the San Pedro Bay Complex partnered with Singapore to unveil Wednesday a strategy to support a green and digital shipping corridor across the Pacific Ocean.

Port officials made the announcement during the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference Wednesday — which followed a signing of a memorandum of understanding by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach during Singapore Maritime Week in April.

The signing formalized the partnership, which is supported by C40 Cities — a network of 96 cities that collaborate their efforts to address climate change — with the aim of establishing a green and digital shipping corridor connecting the three global hub ports.

“This Partnership Strategy document is the foundation upon which we’ll build the future of maritime shipping,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a statement. “Our success requires the resolve and dedication of the three partnering ports as well as our industry partners. Together, we will model the collaboration necessary to achieve our climate and efficiency goals.”

The strategy outlined steps to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime shipping industry by enabling first mover organizations to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the earliest feasible date, in support of the goals defined by the 2023 International Maritime Organization’s Strategy on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) Emissions from Ships.

Port officials and C40 Cities will work together to better coordinate decarbonizations efforts, build consensus on green shipping best practices, improve access to and adoption of technology and digital solutions, and leverage networks.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve learned that collaboration between maritime industry partners is the key to making meaningful progress in reducing emissions and cleaning the air,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said in a statement. “This trans-Pacific green shipping corridor takes this concept global.”

He noted the strategies they develop can be used as a roadmap by a “larger network of seaports” and supply chain companies to invest in programs, technologies, software and infrastructure to decarbonize international trade.

Port officials said a partnership structure and governance mechanism have been developed to provide “clarity on the roles and responsibilities of corridor partners.” It also outlines processes for onboarding new participants, financial management, confidentially and decision-making.

Port officials said up next will be a study to analyze trade flows and vessel traffic between Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The study will estimate the quantity of near-zero and zero-emissions fuels required for this traffic, and guide implementation by identifying opportunities for collaboration to advance the development of the corridor.

The founding partners will now engage stakeholders from across the shipping and fuel supply value chains that share the partnership’s vision and aims, with the intention of onboarding new corridor participants in 2024, port officials said.

“We are excited to see this partnership grow from strength to strength with the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor Partnership Strategy,” Teo Eng Dih, chief executive of the MPA, said in a statement.

“We have embarked on evaluating the various digital solutions and zero and near-zero fuels options that could be trialled along the route between Singapore and the San Pedro Bay Port Complex,” he added.