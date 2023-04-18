Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers are once again faced with travel delays nationwide, including in Long Beach, after the carrier requested a pause on their departures from the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday morning.

The FAA announced the nationwide grounding in a 7:36 a.m. tweet, stating the airline “experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.” The pause has since been lifted and service resumed, the FAA announced at 8:10 a.m., but the delays will be felt throughout the remainder of the day as Southwest works to catch up.

“We are experiencing some relatively minor delays this morning, but things are clearing up,” airport spokesperson Kate Kuykendall told the Business Journal. “Passengers should check with their airline about the status of their flight.”

At the small municipal airport, 26 out of 40 scheduled arrivals are marked as delayed. Similarly, 23 of the remaining 38 Southwest departures are marked as delayed.

Tuesday’s delays come months after Southwest suffered a full meltdown, with thousands of canceled flights in late December amid the peak holiday travel season. In Long Beach, the carrier canceled 166—or 44%—of outbound flights, which cost the local airport upward of $500,000 in revenue.