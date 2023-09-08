The Downtown Long Beach Alliance is offering a new round of small grants to organizations planning events Downtown.

Individuals, groups, businesses, neighborhood associations and nonprofits are all eligible to apply for the grants, which will range from $250 to $1,000. The DLBA said it has $5,000 available to give out, and the application period is now open.

This is the second round of grants this year. In April, DLBA re-launched the program for the first time since 2012, with a focus on supporting events that align with the principles of the organization’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiative.

“We saw some amazing event ideas come out of the last microgrant cycle and we’re looking forward to seeing what the community has in store for Downtown this time around,” Justine Nevarez, DLBA’s community outreach and events manager, said in a statement.

The last round of the program supported 11 grant winners who produced events over the summer, including Visit Gay Long Beach’s “Cheers to Queers” event in June at Partake Collective, which used the funding for promotional materials and marketing.

The deadline to apply for this round is Sunday, Oct. 1. Events must take place between Oct. 12 and March 31.

Applicants are encouraged to review DLBA’s service area boundaries to make sure their proposed event will take place within them.

For complete application guidelines and to apply, click here.