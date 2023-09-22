The Chick-fil-A at the Long Beach Towne Center will soon have a second drive-thru lane after the business’ conditional use permit and proposed structure modifications were approved by the Planning Commission this week.

The decision comes after El Pollo Loco and Raising Cane’s, both with two proposed drive-thru lanes, were given the go-ahead last month by the commission to begin building on the last undeveloped parcel at the center, just north of the Walmart.

In Chick-fil-A’s case, a 236-square-foot building addition, two new exterior canopies, an exterior remodel and the additional drive-thru lane, with a bypass lane, were requested and approved.

Its proposed drive-thru, with the additional lane, must hold at least four cars worth of stacking space to each menu board according to city code. The restaurant’s plans exceed that, expecting to hold nine.

The concern that neighboring fast-food restaurant, In-N-Out, will also request a second drive-thru lane to match competition with these approvals was raised during public comment.

The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, therefore in compliance with the Long Beach Climate Action Plan.

Chick-fil-A is located at 7681 Carson Boulevard.