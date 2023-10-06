Community members are invited to learn about the Port of Long Beach’s efforts to become the world’s first zero-emissions port during the Green Port Fair on Saturday, Oct. 7.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free celebration at Harry Bridges Memorial Park will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the port’s environmental programs and the latest in zero-emissions technology.

It will also feature entertainment and activities, including harbor tours for the first 600 attendees who sign up on the day of the event, a “Green Treat Trail,” a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration and local dance groups. Throughout the event, ’80s and ’90s music cover band Knyght Ryder and Gregg Young and the 2nd Street Band will also be performing.

Activities for children will include the touch tanks at the Aquarium of the Pacific, train rides, face painting, temporary tattoos and more.

A beer and wine, and a variety of food will also be available for purchase.

More details are available here. Harry Bridges Memorial Park is at 1126 Queens Highway.

Free parking is available at the Queen Mary parking lot adjacent to the fair site and at the Pike Outlets Parking Garage at Shoreline Drive and Chestnut Place, where shuttles will take visitors to and from the fair. Visitors can also take a free Passport bus to the event from Downtown Long Beach or use a complimentary bike valet.