Yasu, a boutique restaurant that opened in Belmont Shore last summer, is closing on June 25 and will relocate to Corona Del Mar in late 2024, the business posted on Instagram Thursday.

“We want to say a massive thank you to the Long Beach Community!” the post read. “We have chosen to change our location and have decided to expand our business to Corona Del Mar. Stay tuned for future updates.”

The restaurant was open for just under a year and had just started serving brunch on the weekends in February. The menu included items that were inspired by owner George Stavros and his family’s travels from Greece, Italy, Spain and beyond. From pork chops to alternative takes on sushi, each plate was personal to Stavros, he said previously.

Stavros did not respond to a request for comment on the closure and relocation.

When Stavros first opened the low-lit restaurant Yasu on Second Street last August, he was hoping to bring a hip date night spot to the neighborhood, he told the Business Journal in January.

Yasu “brings a vibe … it’s hip, it’s chic. We wanted to make it a boutique-type restaurant that people could dress up or not, have a nice date night or celebratory family night,” he said in January. “It’s just something that I felt was needed on Second Street.”