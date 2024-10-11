Long Beach’s first Sprouts Farmers Market is now open near the Traffic Circle.

The store with a focus on providing organic products and locally grown farm produce has various special offers for its grand opening weekend ending Sunday.

On Saturday, the first 100 shoppers at the store on Pacific Coast Highway, southeast of the Traffic Circle, will receive a free reusable goodie bag containing special products and samples.

Throughout the weekend, the store will host a “pop-up” party in front of the store where shoppers can participate in a “guess the weight” contest and scavenger hunt.

There will also be music and free samples available for new in-store products.

Shoppers who text “BEACH” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their Sprouts app account barcode at checkout.

Also, you can enter for a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card through midnight on Sunday by signing up at the Long Beach-Traffic Circle store page on Sprouts’ website.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Long Beach,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings nearly 100 jobs to our community. Long Beach continues to attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our residents, and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress.”

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the Long Beach location will donate still-edible groceries no longer fit for sale to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The Long Beach store replaced a shuttered Staples office supplies location.

Sprouts also operates stores in Lakewood, Rossmoor and Seal Beach. The company opened a store in Lawndale in August and has store openings planned for Studio City in November along with Downey in December.

The Sprouts location at 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.