Noel Hacegaba, COO Port of Long Beach.

The new head administrator of the Port of Long Beach is a familiar face: Noel Hacegaba, the current COO, will take over Jan. 1 for the retiring Mario Cordero.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners is expected to appoint Hacegaba as CEO at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 8.

“Noel brings extensive experience managing all key Port functions, deep knowledge of the goods movement industry and a collaborative leadership style that will serve the Port well as we navigate future challenges and opportunities,” Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna said in a statement.

Hacegaba has served in senior management roles at the Port for 15 years. He currently oversees daily operations, including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs and strategic advocacy.

Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement that Hacegaba is “well-positioned to guide this next chapter as we accelerate toward zero-emission operations, expand global competitiveness, and continue driving economic opportunity for our community.”

Long Beach and other seaports have faced new uncertainty this year with rapidly fluctuating policy on tariffs and trade, as well as continued state and regional pressure to reduce the carbon footprint of cargo movement. The port, meanwhile, expects to complete $3.2 billion in capital improvements over the next decade, including a project that will quadruple the size of its rail facility.

Hacegaba has negotiated several major business transactions, including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International.

In addition to his roles at the Port, Hacegaba has also served as executive director of the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility Joint Powers Authority, which oversees a major near-dock rail operation that supports the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of the Port of Long Beach and excited to lead our stellar staff to strengthen the nation’s supply chain as we build the port of the future,” Hacegaba said in a statement.